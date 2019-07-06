Three more test positive for dengue fever in capital

Rawalpindi: As many as three more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever here at the Holy Family Hospital in town in last four days taking the total number of confirmed patients registered at the HFH to four in one week while one patient has already tested positive at District Headquarters Hospital last week.

It is alarming that at least two of the five patients tested positive for dengue fever at the two allied hospitals are residents of rural area of the federal capital, from Union Council Rawat while a local patient of the infection has also been tested positive at the HFH.

The Department of Infectious Diseases at the HFH has tested a total of four patients positive for dengue fever in last one week through NS1 test that has certainly made the situation alarming and further spread of dengue fever cannot be ruled out, said Head of DID Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He said the five patients reached hospital with symptoms of dengue fever. After suspecting them as patients of dengue fever, dengue serology was performed and the patients were tested positive for the infection through NS1 test, he said.

According to technical guidelines prepared by Dengue Expert Advisory Group of the Punjab government, a case can be confirmed positive only through NS1 test under the criterion set in 2014. These are the first cases of dengue fever reported at the HFH this year and we have notified the district health departments in Rawalpindi and Islamabad of the areas of residence of the patients enabling them to carry out response activity for controlling spread of the infection, said Dr. Mujeeb.

Health experts say that stage for an expected outbreak of dengue fever is in the setting in this region of the country as almost all risk factors for an outbreak including rains, rising temperature, humidity and infected travellers or natives are becoming in existence.

District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani has already expressed to ‘The News’ that the appearance of confirmed dengue fever cases in the region has strengthened doubts regarding a possible spike of the infection.

Experts say that if the concerned authorities and individuals take extraordinary preventive measures at the time, the spread of the infection can be avoided. The spread of dengue fever is slower at present and if proper action is taken by all stakeholders well in time, the expected outbreak can be averted.