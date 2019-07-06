Paragliding event to boost tourism in AJK, says Raja Farooq

ISLAMABAD: Para-gliders from as many as 50 countries will take part in the upcoming international paragliding event in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to mark the Global Tourism Day from September 27.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan sounded highly optimistic that the international paragliding event on the global tourism day would promote tourism in the AJK state.

He was speaking here at the inaugural ceremony of Kashmir Tourism and Cultural Festival and Pakistan International Paragliding Cup. The AJK prime minister said that mega event, to be participated by the para-gliders from 50 different countries of the world would promote positive image of the country.

Raja Haider said Pirchanasi Muzaffarabad was an ideal place for paragliding. He was hopeful that the proposed event would also provide an opportunity to the visitors to explore the natural beauty of Kashmir. International Paragliding Cup would be held on September 27 and would continue till October 01 this year.

Expressing his views, AJK Information and Tourism Minister Muhammad Mushtaq Minhas said the event would promote tourism and project Pakistan’s soft image on the global arena and the country would be known to the world as a favourite and attractive tourism destination.

With regards to the upcoming event, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Zulfi Bukhari.