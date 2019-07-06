Who is going to clean up this mess?

This past Thursday, in a meeting specially convened to discuss and decide the cleanliness issues of Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to cancel the contracts of the private firms that were engaged for lifting garbage in the city. He also constituted committees to be headed by the deputy commissioners to monitor the sweeping and cleaning work and the lifting of garbage. Until there is strict implementation on his orders, the city will continue to “give a dirty look”, as the province’s chief executive had said in the meeting. (Clockwise from top left) This part of Gujjar Nullah passing through Moosa Colony is always clogged up with garbage; people buy vegetables at a roadside in Mominabad, with heaps of trash just lying around; even the garbage bins placed across the city seem inadequate to contain the trash produced by it, as is evident on Business Recorder Road; as if garbage was not enough, the city is also plagued by never-ending sewage like this picture of Habib Road shows.