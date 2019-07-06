close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
AFP
July 7, 2019

Bulgarian-Greek film wins top prize at Czech festival

World

AFP
July 7, 2019

PRAGUE: The Bulgarian-Greek film “The Father” won the top prize at the Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic on Saturday, the organisers said. Directed by Bulgarian directors Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, it tells the story of a man who has lost his wife and seeks to get in touch with her with the help of a psychic, despite the protests of his son. The film won the Crystal Globe award. American actresses Julianne Moore and Patricia Clarkson were also honoured for “outstanding contribution to world cinema” at the 54th edition of the festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary. The organisers of the festival, which started on June 28, said they had screened 177 films and sold 139,271 tickets this year, a little less than more than 140,000 in 2018.

