close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 7, 2019

Up to 20 injured in gas explosion at US mall

World

AFP
July 7, 2019

MIAMI: A powerful explosion from a suspected gas leak ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday, injuring up to 20 people, the fire department said. Two of those were in serious condition after the blast in the town of Plantation in south Florida. Photos on US news outlets showed a large field of debris strewn across the parking lot of the Fountains Plaza shopping center, with major damage in particular to an LA Fitness gym. Between 15 and 20 people were injured, deputy fire chief Joel Gordon told reporters. His department initially called it a gas explosion and Gordon said ruptured gas lines were found in the debris, but that the cause of the blast has not been confirmed. No one has been reported missing. “As bad it was, it could have been a lot worse,” Gordon said. A major avenue running past the mall was shut down. Plantation is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Miami.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus