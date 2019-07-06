LRC hosts Novice, Manzoor Begum Cup races today

LAHORE: Novice Cup and Manzoor Begum Memorial Cup are the main facets of the day at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) where another five Tuman Khan Plate races will be conducted on Sunday.

The 10th day summer meeting 2019-20 on 7th July will have a total of seven races in different classes and divisions in acceptances with order of running. As Novice Cup is the maiden run of eight participating horses so there is no favourite while the Manzoor Begum Memorial Cup will see the favourite Welcome Home a neck and neck endurance with another two, Madhuri Dixit and Prince Albert.

First race favourite for win Zahid Love, place Lovely Poma and fluke Magic while others in the run are Crazy Doll, Men Sahiba, Great Queen, Bet of The Day, Royal Performer and Neel Kanwal.

Second race favourite for win Golden Stamp, place Noor-e-Sehar and fluke Mehmoor Princess while others in the run are Zil Prince, Nice Moon, Race Da Prince, Ok Dear, Khan Gul and Janab.

Third Novices Cup race does not have any favourites as they are the first timers on the race track. This class-VII and Division-V has eight entries which are Lahori Badshah, Hockey Star, Aaban Prince, Again Dil Wali, Jackson, Mohni Queen, Naveed Choice and Dancing Beauty.

Fourth race favourite for win Best Terms, place Nice One and fluke KFK Princess while others in the run are Easy Baby, Push The Limits, Bau Jee, Moman Princess, Turab Prince and Chan Punjabi.

Fifth race favourite for win JF Thunder, place Abbas Princess and fluke Helena while others in the run are War Of Will, Neeli De Malika, New Sonia, Faizi Choice, Thal Da Badshah, After Hero, Love For Win and Believe Me.

Sixth Manzoor Bngum Memorial Cup race favourite for win Welcome Home, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Prince Albert while others in the run Sparking, Candle, Kastoori and Sara Jamoot.

Seventh race favourite for win Keep It Up, place Banjo and fluke Gold Man while others in the run are Buzkushi, She, Sea Horse, Qamar Choice, Salam-e-Dera, Natalia, Chamak and Bright Gold.