Pakistan cricket team – They just need our backing

Pakistan’s World cup is over, but they gave us lot to cheer upon when we were completely cheerless.

There were 10 teams in the World cup. Four played exceptional cricket. Five were mediocre. One team gave us one of the most exciting comebacks the world have seen in recent times. We witnessed some absorbing cricket this team can entertain you with. Pakistan team just have to become more herculean from just mere mercurial one. They can certainly become – just need our backing.

West Indies won a loner and that too against Pakistan, the match drowned our ship before it actually embarked its World cup journey. Eventual NRR (Net Run Rate) got abysmal at the end by the dint of our first appearance in World cup. They were peaking at the right time, everything started turning their way till India displayed an inglorious and loathsome form of cricket that was against the spirit of the game. Though that was their prerogative to do, but all rights are not always exercised.

World over sports is grown on fans and followings, fans are built with promotion, promotion is done with finances, finances are gathered on ratings, and ratings are achieved by stories and sensations. In 2007 World cup India made an instant exit from the cup, that lead to harsh reactions and withdrawals by top advertisers, resulting into a huge loss ICC had to incur. Then brains got together to formulate a Big 3 block, comprising India, Australia and England that was deemed to steer and hold the reins in influencing major decision related to the game. 2011 World cup was won by India, 2015 by Australia and 2019 is going to be awarded to England if the premise stands true.

Staying away from conspiracy theories, but many reasons push you to ruminate many events with eye brow raised. Had England won 27th match of the World cup vs Sri Lanka, rest of 21 matches would have been just dead rubbers, India got spinners friendly tracks more often, Why India was left with 3 matches when all teams were playing their last match of the tournament?

Win the toss and win the match, almost 70% matches are won by team batting first, all pitches are worn out in later of the match, England mainly got high scoring venues including Oval, Cardiff, Southampton and Durham. No measures taken against the persecutors of Baluchistan Banners campaign during Pak-Afghanistan game, neither by ICC officials nor Scotland Yard. These tilted stances force you to believe that the outcome of matches can also be superintended by Big 3 till certain juncture of the tournament.

These bigotries are not just restricted to bigger events, even the FTP (future tour program is maneuvered and designed to support a certain block), Bigger nations to play against bigger ones, Big 3 to be awarded with 5 test fixtures while rest of world to play not more than 2-3 match fixtures. This is leading to making bigger teams more formidable while incapacitating the smaller ones.

Pakistan in spite of having no home cricket, crippled board, paltry finances, interdicted players from IPL participation, low statured international players’ participation in PSL and wrecked domestic structure, this team still surprise you with lots of unforeseen happiness, they just need our backing. Love the team love the nation - Godspeed Team Green.