Pak U-19 eye 7-0 series win

LAHORE: Pakistan U-19 are fully focused on winning the seventh and final 50-over match and with it clean-sweeping the South Africa U-19 when the two teams line-up for the one last time at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval, Durban on Sunday.

Pakistan U-19 had won the previous six 50-over matches by 17 runs, four wickets, six wickets, 88 runs, 116 runs and 60 runs, respectively. Pakistan U-19 captain Rohail Nazir is all thrilled with the results and looks forward to win the last 50-over match and complete a clean-sweep in the series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir who was named as best player of the series against Sri Lanka U-19 last month scoring 320 runs in five-matches has scored 317 runs in six matches with four half-centuries.

He was declared as the best player of the match in sixth 50-over match in Durban for scoring 94-ball 74 with eight boundaries and a six.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has also made a successful return in the squad as he top the list of bowlers in the series with 12 wickets from four matches with best figures of four for 52 in the fourth 50-over match at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

The other notable batsmen from Pakistan U-19 team are Haider Ali, Irfan Niazi, and Mohammad Haris with 287, 208 and 206 runs, respectively.

Earlier, another captain’s innings from Rohail Nazir and half century from opener Basit Ali helped Pakistan U-19 beat South Africa U-19 by 60 runs in the sixth 50-over match to take 6-0 lead at the Chatsworth Cricket Oval in Durban on Friday.

Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir and Shiraz Khan took two wickets a piece for 30, 47, 51 and 32, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 222 in 46 overs. Johathan Bird top-scored with 106-ball 112 and hit 10 fours and four sixes.

Ruan Terblanche (45) and Levert Manje (30) were the other notable run-getters.

After electing to bat, the tourists were dismissed for 282 in 50 overs. Rohail Nazir top-scored with a 94-ball 74 laced with eight fours and a six. Opener Basit Ali contributed with 73 runs off 96 balls that included seven boundaries and a six.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan U-19 282 all out, 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 74, Basit Ali 73, Irfan Niazi 46; Gerald Coetzee 4-26)

South Africa U-19 222 all out, 46 overs (Johathan Bird 112, Ruan Terblanche 45, Levert Manje 30; Abbas Afridi 2-30, Amir Ali 2-47, Mohammad Amir 2-51 and Shiraz Khan 2-32)

Player of the match: Rohail Nazir.