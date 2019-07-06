Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival from Aug 3

LAHORE: Mashal Youth Society (MYS) will organise Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival from August 3 to 14 in which competitions will be conducted in 14 male and female disciplines.

It was decided in the board of directors meeting of MYS chaired by chairman Saleem Shakir while the meeting was conducted by secretary Kashif Sajjan.

The meeting participants named Inamul Haq Saleem as the organizing secretary and Abu Huraira as the coordinator. They decided to hold competitions in cricket, football, swimming, badminton, volleyball, baseball, touch ball, arm wrestling, kabaddim, dangal, rugby, judo, karate, tug of war, and athletics for males while female contest will be held in hockey, rugby, mini marathon and athletics.