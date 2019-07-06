Herrera suspended for rest of the season

LOS ANGELES: Major League Baseball’s disciplinary officials have slapped Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera with a lengthy suspension after he violated the league’s domestic violence policy.

The suspension will cover 85 regular season games and all the playoff games the Phillies play in 2019.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said an internal review showed that Herrera violated the league’s strict policy.

“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the

Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season,” Manfred said in a statement.