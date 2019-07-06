California earthquake shakes NBA league games

LOS ANGELES: The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans summer league exhibition game in Las Vegas was postponed Friday night after an earthquake rattled a large section of California and western Nevada.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake, which was centred about 230 kilometres (145 miles) southwest of the city, hit the Thomas & Mack Center with just under eight minutes left in the contest, leaving the giant scoreboard and several overhead speakers swaying above the court.

Officials initially decided to delay the game and the players were sent to their dressing rooms.

Some fans left the arena after the quake — which lasted 10 seconds — and others waited around to see if it was safe to resume the game.

New Orleans was leading 80-74 when play was postponed.

Pelicans rookie and first overall draft pick Zion Williamson had to exit the game in the first half with an knee injury after colliding with a another player.