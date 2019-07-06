Malik, Wahab, Hafeez, Amir extend stay in England

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team will return from the United Kingdom in the wee hours of July 7 after participating in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Seventeen members of the side will arrive on Sunday, while the remaining nine members - Hasan Ali, M Amir, M Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (all players), Talat Ali (manager), Mickey Arthur (coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach) and Grant Flower (batting coach) - will return at a later date.

Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, M Hafeez and M Amir have extended their stay in England.

On Sunday, (today), Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will give details of the team’s performance at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi.

Similar sessions will be held at Pindi Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium where on Monday and Tuesday where the pairs of Shadab Khan - Imad Wasim and Babar Azam - Imam-ul-Haq express their views on their and the team’s performances.

The national cricket team Saturday departed for Pakistan after being eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan finished at number five in the ten-team World Cup held in England and Wales, and defeated Bangladesh in their last group match on Friday.

Australia, India, England and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the mega event.