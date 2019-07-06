Du Plessis, Van der Dussen star for SA

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a century and Rassie van der Dussen made a superb 95 as the Proteas piled up 325-6 against Australia in the World Cup’s concluding group match on Saturday.

Reigning champions Australia, already through to the semi-finals, need to win to be certain of finishing top of the 10-team table.

That would ensure they return to Old Trafford for a semi-final clash with fourth-placed New Zealand — a team they thrashed by 86 runs at Lord’s last week.

But defeat could leave Australia with a seemingly tougher last-four showdown against resurgent hosts England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc equalled Australia legend Glenn McGrath’s record of most wickets at a World Cup tournament, set at the 2007 event in the Caribbean, when he moved to 26 wickets at this edition with a return of 2-59.

But Australia still faced a huge chase, with the highest total made batting second to win a World Cup match Ireland’s 329-7, needing 328, against England at Bangalore in 2011.

South Africa’s chances of going through to the knockout phase had long evaporated before this match, with the Proteas having won just two of their previous eight games.

But that did not stop du Plessis, who won the toss, and van der Dussen putting on 151 for the third wicket in front of a sun-drenched crowd.

“I’m glad we got a decent total and we are looking forward to restricting them,” said du Plessis.

“No-one has put their peg in the ground (before today), but these are the kind of scores that win you games.”

It might have been a different story, however, had Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey not missed a chance to stump van der Dussen off spinner Glenn Maxwell when the batsman had made just four.

Aiden Markram, opening after Hashim Amla was ruled out with a knee injury playing football in a warm-up on Friday, set the tone with two well-timed boundaries.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck twice to have Markram stumped for 33 and fellow opener Quinton de Kock caught at short third man for 52.

But du Plessis completed his third successive fifty and fourth of the tournament before he advanced down to drive fast bowler Pat Cummins for a superb six.

Score Board

South Africa

A. Markram st Carey b Lyon 34

Q. de Kock c Starc b Lyon 52

F. du Plessis c Starc b Behrendorff 100

R. Dussen c Maxwell b Cummins 95

JP Duminy c Stoinis b Starc 14

D. Pretorius b Starc 2

A. Phehlukwayo not out 4

Extras (b1, lb10, w13) 24

Total (six wickets, 50 overs) 325

Did not bat: C. Morris, K. Rabada, Imran Tahir, T. Shamsi

Fall of wickets: 1-79 (Markram), 2-114 (De Kock), 3-265 (Du Plessis), 4-295 (Duminy), 5-317 (Pretorius), 6-325 (Van der Dussen)

Bowling: Starc 9-0-59-2 (4w), Behrendorff 8-0-55-1, Lyon 10-0-53-2, Cummins 9-0-66-1 (3w), Smith 1-0-5-0, Stoinis 3-0-19-0 (1w), Maxwell 10-0-57-0 (1w)

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND).