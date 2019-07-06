close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 7, 2019

Olympiakos sign El-Arabi

Sports

AFP
July 7, 2019

PIRAEUS, Greece: Moroccan international striker Youssef El-Arabi has signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee with Olympiakos, the Greek Super League club announced Saturday.

French-born El-Arabi played the last three seasons with Qatar’s Al-Duhail appearing in 31 league matches and scoring 43 goals.

The 32-year-old began his career with French first division side Caen, where he was born, before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for a season.He moved to Spain in 2012, scoring 44 goals in 130 matches for La Liga club Granada.

He has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances for the Moroccan national team since making his debut in 2010 but missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup and for the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus