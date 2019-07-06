close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

PU former VC passes away

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

LAHORE : Punjab University former Vice-Chancellor Prof Khairat Ibne Rasa passed away at the age of 93.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Sunday (today) after Asr prayers at 5:30pm at Punjab University Jamia Mosque.

Prof Khairat Ibne Rasa served as the VC of the university from 1976 to 1984.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar expressed grief over the death of Prof Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa. In his condolence message, the VC said the services of late Dr Khairat Ibne Rasa in higher education sector would be remembered in the golden words in history. He prayed the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Prof Khairat Ibne Rasa was internationally known in the subject of organic chemistry.

