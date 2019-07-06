close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

Woman ‘commits suicide’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

LAHORE : A 25-year-old woman died in ambiguous circumstances in the Harbanspura area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mehvish of Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman. Her family claimed she committed suicide while circumstantial evidences suggested that she was murdered. Police removed the body to morgue.

