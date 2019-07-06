Woman ‘commits suicide’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 25-year-old woman died in ambiguous circumstances in the Harbanspura area on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Mehvish of Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman. Her family claimed she committed suicide while circumstantial evidences suggested that she was murdered. Police removed the body to morgue.
