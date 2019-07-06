Trade body seeks reversal of certain tax measures

KARACHI: The Karachi Tajir Action Committee, a union of Karachi’s traders associations, has demanded of the government to rescind certain taxation measures notified in the Finance Act 2019-20, and threatened a strike if grievances were not addressed.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, office bearer of Tajir Action Committee Jameel Paracha said that if their demands were not met, a three-day shutter-down strike would be observed from July 8, 2019.

“The decision to go for a strike was taken in consultation with all the traders’ bodies of Karachi and Action Committee has all their support,” Paracha said.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) President Rizwan Irfan said they had presented 11 demands, and if the same were not met, the duration of the strike could be extended.

He said they had been trying to approach the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities and even the concerned ministers, “but none of our meeting requests and letters was responded to.

If the government doesn’t want to listen to us, we are left with no other option but to go on strike.”

Irfan said trade associations in Balochistan and other parts of Sindh were also in contact and they might also join the strike.

Tajir Action Committee has demanded of the government to do away with the value-added tax; restore income tax exemption up to sale of Rs1.2 million, and reduce turnover tax from 0.6 percent to 0.3 percent.

The Tajir Action Committee has also demanded to restore income tax exemption for up to Rs1.2 million annual salary income, and abolish the condition of taking computerised national identity card (CNIC) copy from customers spending over Rs50,000.

Karachi Tajir Action Committee has also demanded the government to introduce fixed tax regime for traders with four different slabs and asked the revenue body to stop harassing traders in the name of audit.

The traders unit demanded to abolish the new taxation regime for mobile phones and proposed Rs400/piece tax. They also demanded to withdraw regulatory duty at the rate of 10 percent on import of used and second hand cloth.