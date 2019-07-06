‘Tariff structure being rationalised to ensure competitiveness in global market’

LAHORE: Tariff structure was being rationalised and streamlined to ensure country’s competitiveness in the global market and ease of doing business, a government official said on Saturday.

Talking to representatives of Punjab industries and all other departments concerned, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government had resolved the business community’s major problem of access to international markets, and efforts were being put in place to ensure competitiveness of Pakistani products in the global markets.

The government has reduced/eliminated various duties on import of industrial raw materials, and is also considering other ways and means for Pakistani products’ competitiveness in the global market, he said, adding that Pakistan needed consistency in its policies on this count.

China’s imports from the world currently hovered around $2.1 trillion and Pakistan should take optimum benefits from this opportunity, which could be possible through industrial sector promotion, establishment of state-of-the-art special economic zones and industrial estates.

Dawood said that China had committed to import Pakistani goods worth up to $1 billion, for which sugar and rice export targets had been completed, while yarn was being exported to China.

China had also promised to import another Pakistani goods consignment of the same value, ie, $1 billion after completion of shipments of the first phase. However, Pakistan was targeting to carve out $200 billion share from Chinese imports, he said.

China was also relocating its industrial units to Pakistan and the government was focused on improvement of industrial structures, as well as full facilitation of the industrialists and business community in an effort to enhance good quality and export-oriented industrial production that would definitely increase country’s overall exports' volume and revenues, as well.”

“You people are doing a lot of good job,” he said, adding that the provincial government should continue to work with the same spirit for investment and industrial promotion for which the federal government would support them fully.

The adviser said the Japanese government was ready to provide “technology fund” purely for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); however, “We need to understand that the provincial government has to decide, who wants it and who should get it.”

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government was working on the import substitution to reduce the import bill.

“As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was fully committed to attract maximum foreign direct investment and industrial promotion, which would not only help create huge employment opportunities, but also enhance exports volume and revenues,” he said.

The meeting also discussed various matters pertaining to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad, Quaid-e-Azam Apparel

Park Sheikhupura, Sundar Industrial Estate, and establishment of expo centre in Faisalabad.

The provincial minister also constituted a committee, comprising heads of relevant departments that would present a report on the way forward for bridging the electricity demand and supply gap to industrial estates on an emergent basis.