Nishikori cruises into Wimbledon last 16

LONDON: Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama’s record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player on Saturday as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. The 29-year-old 2014 US Open finalist, who recorded his 400th Tour level match win, will play the winner of the match between Germany’s Jan- Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.

Meanwhile, World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the last 16 atWimbledon for the first time on Saturday as she overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1. The 23-year-old Australian, bidding to become the first Wimbledon women’s champion from her country since EvonneGoolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980,will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight. Barty did not allow Dart a look-in from the outset and the 182-ranked Briton only managed to get on the board in the first set at 5-0 down.

It was pretty much a similar story in the second, Barty cruising to a 4-1 lead only for Dart to finally find her feet and carve out four break points. Barty, though, held her nerve and saved all of themto win the game before breaking Dart in the following game to take the match after just 53 minutes on Centre Court. Also seven-time champion Serena reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 16th time. The 37-year-old American defeated Germany’s Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 and goes on to face Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter- finals.