Pak juniors win titles in Maaysia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won Under-17 and Under-15 titles in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament concluded in (Borneo) Malaysia Saturday. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has sent a group of players for participation in various age categories. Players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan participated in the event. In the Under-15 final, Huzaifa Ibrahimbeat HumamAhmad 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 to win the title. Ashab Irfan won final against Waleed Khalil 11-8, 13- 15, 11-2, 11-7 in Under-17 event.