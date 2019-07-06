Aisam and Gonzalez in doubles third round

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi pairing with Santiago Gonzalez ofMexico reached the Wimbledon Championships men’s doubles third round beating the fourth seed pair of Bruno Soares (Brazil) and Mate Pavic (Croatia) in a thrilling five-set match. Aisam and Gonzalez made a remarkable comeback after losing the first two sets 4-6, 4-6 to beat their opponents in third set 7-6 (7-5). Aisam and his partn e r showed great res i l i e n c e and held their nerve to overwhelm the see-ded pair by taking thematch into the fifth set and came out as the winners. Earlier, in the first round, the Pakistani-Mexican duo beat the Serbian pair of Janko Tipsarevic & Laslo Dere 3-1 in a well-contested four-set match. Results: Aisamul Haq Qureshi (PAK) & Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) bt Bruno Soares (BRA) &Mate Pavic (CRO) 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-4. First round: Aisamul Haq Qureshi (PAK) & Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) bt Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) & Laslo Dere (SRB) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).