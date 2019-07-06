8 members of Pak squad return home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seventeen-member Pakistan cricket squad that participated in the World Cup Cricket returned home following its failure to make it to the semi-finals. The remaining nine members including Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (all players), Talat Ali (mana g e r ) , Mickey Arthur (coach), Azhar Mahmood (bowling coach) and Grant Flower (batting coach) will return on a later date.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold a media conference at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi at 2:30pm today (Sunday). Shadab Khan and Imad Wasimwill hold amedia conference at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi at 4pm tomorrow (Monday). Babar Azamand Imamul Haq will too hold a media conference in the press conference room at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 2:30pmon Tuesday
