PCB body to discuss future course of action

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee will meet in the last week of this month to discuss the reasons of national team’s failure to make it to the semi-finals and to recommend a roadmap to prepare future national teams for each format.

A well-placed source in the PCB told ‘The News’ that it would be the PCB Cricket Committee that has been given the powers to consider all the relevant aspects before finalising their report for PCB Chairman and Governing Board consumption. “The committee is to meet in the last week of July to consider all the relevant aspects as why Pakistan has failed to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Selection matters, management, coaches and captain’s performance would also be discussed in length and breadth. “The committee that is headed by Managing Director PCB Waseem Khan has been authorized to finalise recommendations for the Chairman and Governing Board for further action and decisions.”

It has been learnt that besides performance of all protagonists, senior players’ contribution to Pakistan cause will also be discussed during the meeting. The committee that also included Waseem Akram, Misbahul Haq, Urooj Mumtaz with Zakir Khan and Muddassar Nazar as its co-opted members is expected to hold more than one meeting in Lahore to propose the future course of action for the Governing Board and PCB chairman approval. “I think the time has now come for complete overhaul of the situation. We are ready to propose hard and tough decisions for the future of Pakistan cricket. Proposals would be finalized following thorough discussion with all the committee members. Whatever is necessary would be done for a new beginning in most effective way,” one of the committee members when approached said.He said the future focus would be on the youngsters who in days to come could go on to contribute for Pakistan cricket. “Time has come when we have to start thinking in terms of making such changes that could help Pakistan raise good, competitive teams for future international events,” he said.