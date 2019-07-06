Chehlum

Rawalpindi : ‘Chehlum’ for the departed soul of Malka Noorjahan Fatima, the sister of Shams Rizvi of daily the ‘Jang’ will be observed today (Sunday) at Imambargah Babul Hawaij, Rose Lane 2, New Lalazar, opposite Ayub Park, at 11 a.m., says a press release.

She was the daughter of Maulana Syed Najamul Hassan Kararvi and wife of Syed Najaf Hussain.