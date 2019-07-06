close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

Chehlum

Islamabad

 
July 7, 2019

Rawalpindi : ‘Chehlum’ for the departed soul of Malka Noorjahan Fatima, the sister of Shams Rizvi of daily the ‘Jang’ will be observed today (Sunday) at Imambargah Babul Hawaij, Rose Lane 2, New Lalazar, opposite Ayub Park, at 11 a.m., says a press release.

She was the daughter of Maulana Syed Najamul Hassan Kararvi and wife of Syed Najaf Hussain.

