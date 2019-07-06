tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : ‘Chehlum’ for the departed soul of Malka Noorjahan Fatima, the sister of Shams Rizvi of daily the ‘Jang’ will be observed today (Sunday) at Imambargah Babul Hawaij, Rose Lane 2, New Lalazar, opposite Ayub Park, at 11 a.m., says a press release.
She was the daughter of Maulana Syed Najamul Hassan Kararvi and wife of Syed Najaf Hussain.
