Longer traffic stoppage before VIP drives by is too much

Pindi experiences traffic jams every time VIPs arrive or leave. Nobody is bothered that it takes a toll on the economy of Pindi. Being caught in traffic jams means that we spend more fuel, waste useful time, and get late for workplaces, business meetings etc.

“The other day I was going to a hospital accompanying my wife. The traffic police and other security agencies took over the traffic management at the Airport Link Road. And the sun decided to roast. The conspiracy of man and nature gave Pindiites a perfect cocktail of traffic gridlock causing great hardship to daily commuters,” says Najaf Zaidi, a retired PAF employee.

“Vehicles were stopped to give way to the cavalcades of the VIPs. Commuters had to face a tough time with many patients, old men, small children -- all undergoing mental agony. Those going to the workplace, hospital, school or college faced the brunt of the traffic bottleneck,” says Taimur Hassan, an office-goer.

Ali Iqtedar, a civil engineer, says: “Stopping traffic more than an hour before the VIP drives by is too much. Ten minutes traffic stoppage is reasonable. Any longer stoppage harms the city’s economy. Do our VIPs really want to cause such harm to the city? I highly doubt. We respect our VIPs, but our traffic system shouldn’t be paralyzed.”

“Any delay is unbearable especially during peak office hours. And if the cause behind the delay is traffic jams due to VIP visits, people are in no mood to tolerate it. But this is a routine feature with office goers in Railway Scheme Chaklala, Gilani Mohallah, Dhoke Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Fazal Town, Faisal Town, Gulzar-e-Quaid, and all the surrounding localities,” says Shaiq Hussain, a merchant.

“Another such jam took place the other day morning when some high-up arrived in the city to attend a function. Traffic was completely disrupted during peak morning hours from 8 to 10 am. Traffic in some parts of Islamabad Expressway was thrown out of gear. There was total chaos at many important junctions including Khanna, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Kala Khan including Faizabad. VIPs movement does bother most certainly. But we have come to learn to live with such situations,” says Shabir Sherazi, a trader.

“Traffic jams irritate me, and that too caused by any VIP's visit, not only me it causes incontinence to all the public,” says Abbas Syed Haider, a college student.

“Yes, regular traffic jams annoy me. But when I have to wait because some person needs to get somewhere and can't wait like the rest of the world it just really angers me,” remarked Anwar Hussain, a male nurse from PIMS.