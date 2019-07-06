‘Site being selected to build houses for low-income people’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The site is being selected to build houses for low income people here under the federal government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

It was said by Punjab Housing and Physical Planning Secretary Nasim Sadiq while talking to media after visiting different places here on Saturday.

He also visited his department’s existing housing schemes and assured the residents that steps would be taken soon for further development of their localities. PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, PTI Central vice-president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq and Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rashid were also present. Nasim Sadiq also visited the coronary care unit at the DHQ Hospital.