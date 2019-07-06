close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Pesco conducts drive against power theft

Peshawar

 
July 7, 2019

PESHAWAR: On the directions of Pesco chief executive, a campaign was conducted against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues in Mardan district.

A press release said the task forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out raids in the areas of Cantt Subdivision Mardan, City-1 subdivision, City-2 subdivision, Gujjar Garhi and Sheikh Maltoon subdivisions.

The Pesco teams removed dozens of direct hooks from main power lines. Also, they caught 21 tampered meters and replaced them immediately while action has been initiated against those responsible.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus