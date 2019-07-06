Echo machine inaugurated at MTI KTH

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated a high definition echo machine worth Rs0.8 million at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, which was donated by Health Education and Community Services, a non-governmental organisation.

MTI KTH BoG Member Dr Nadim Alam, Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Khan, Acting Medical Director, Chairman Child Healthcare and Associate Dean Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed, in-charge Cardiology Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, in-charge Pulmonology Prof Dr Sadia Ashraf, Pulmonology Associate Prof Dr Rukhsana and other faculty and management officials were also present.

In her briefing, Prof Dr Amber Ashraf sought release of funds worth Rs207.400 million for the establishment of latest cath lab in the hospital.

Shaukat Yousafzai appreciated the patient welfare organisation for donating the echo machine. He said the provincial health department was working on strengthening tehsil and district health facilities in order to reduce burden on tertiary care hospitals in Peshawar.

The Department of Cardiology catered to 6524 OPD patients and 1500 patients were admitted from January 1 to June 30,

2019. Similarly, more than 11531 echo, 40229 ECG and 302 ETT procedures were conducted in MTI KTH till now.

Hospital Director Dr Nek Dad Khan and Acting Medical Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmed briefed the minister about the available services in the hospital.