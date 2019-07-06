Divers clueless about missing boat passengers

HARIPUR: Divers on Saturday remained clueless about the missing persons of an ill-fated boat that sank near Brug village four days ago.

There were over 40 passengers, including women and children, on board, along with six bulls and 27 goats. Four bodies of minor children were caught within a couple of hours after the tragic incident.

The rescue workers continued search operation but their efforts turned out to be fruitless due to heavy flow of water and mud.

Meanwhile, heirs of the missing persons criticised the provincial government for delay in recovering the bodies and announced to continue sit-in on the banks of the lake near the point of the incident until the recovery of bodies.

They said that they did not want money as support but their demand was recovery of all the bodies.