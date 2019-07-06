Interactive session on child marriages held

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Communication Programmes Pakistan (CCPP), held an interactive session on “Child Marriages in the Light of Islamic Teachings” on Saturday.

The event was held at the Peshawar Press Club where Tahir Abbas from the CCPP and Maulana Muhammad Sharif Hazarvi, a religious scholar, spoke to the journalists.

Tahir Abbas said that traditions, low education rate, poverty, and displacement in emergency situations were some of the causes of underage marriages in Pakistan.

The child marriages can result in complications in child birth and higher maternal and infant mortality rates, he added.

He said that as per Pakistan Demographic Health Survey, one out of four girls was married before reaching the age of 18 in the country. He added that rural areas had reportedly 14 per cent of the underage marriage cases while the urban areas witnessed 12 per cent such cases.

Tahir maintained that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surpasses other provinces of the country when it comes to weddings of people aged between 15 and 19 years.

Sharif Hazarvi on the occasion discussed Islamic perspective on marriage. He said that besides puberty, Islam has also set maturity to be a condition for wedding.

“One should be adult and also mature enough to handle responsibilities of job, family and other matters when it comes to his/her marriage,” he added.

He said that in case of marriage, young girls often face problems and difficulties in managing households and their own children being young.