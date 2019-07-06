close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

19 profiteers held in Khyber

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

BARA: At least 19 profiteers were arrested in a crackdown in Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official source said. The sources said on the directive of DC Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir, the assistant commissioners of Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal launched crackdown against profiteers. At least 19 profiteers were arrested and sent to lockup. The official said the administration would continue against the profiteers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus