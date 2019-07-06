Marketing in Pakistan an expense or an investment?

As we start a new era in which we are rebranding ourselves as a country, I think we should also look at changing our attitude towards marketing.

When talking to fellow Pakistanis, marketing is often seen as an expense rather than investment because the return on investment isn’t immediate. Let me explain the ROI for marketing is always long term. It is a continued investment that turns your product from a commodity to a brand, making it somewhat recession proof.

Branding is very different to marketing and does not equate to a brand. If I were to personify the two, I’d say branding is like the flesh and bones of a person, while marketing is their personality and character. All too often, companies make the mistake of spending money on developing a logo and brand name and think the job is done. That’s almost like a mother saying now that I’ve delivered my child I’ve done my bit, which for those who are parents amongst us, will know is far from the case.

Creating a logo and name is just the start of a journey to turn the branding into a brand. For a company to engage with its audience in a meaningful way and for it to stand the test of time, it needs to have an ongoing marketing budget. They see this as a fixed essential cost, which is often the mistake companies in Pakistan make.

Marketing does not mean having your posters everywhere with your brand name, in fact on the contrary it’s about understanding your consumers and connecting with them via local or national events or channels, depending on the size of your business. It’s about thinking what your message to your audience is, how do you want them to remember you, and how do you want them to feel when they engage with your brand. It’s about understanding what your competitive edge is over your competitors.

All of this ties to a previous article I wrote, in which I talked about the merits of consumer insights and its importance for any company’s business strategy. Marketing is what turns your product from a commodity to an aspirational and lifestyle product. Branding is just one aspect of the mix.

So, while you can’t quantify the sales you get for every penny spent on marketing in the short term, in the long term — if done correctly — it can translate to the increase in perceived value of your company in the eyes of the consumer and the stock market.

So instead of being a nation of accountants, who are only focused on year ends, looking at small incremental gains, we should become a nation of marketers who are visionary, investing and looking at the exponential gains to be made in the long term. Your customers can feel the difference between something that has been produced with the profit margin in mind to something which has a deeper meaning and resonance. Accountants save money but marketers add value.