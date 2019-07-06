Airports and security

The killing of two passengers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Wednesday has naturally raised concerns about the security of Pakistan’s airports. At least two other persons were injured in Wednesday’s firing incident, after two men opened fire on a man outside the international arrivals hall. Their target, a 30-year old resident of Lahore, died on the spot. He was returning from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah and according to police the two suspects who have been taken into custody had a long-running dispute with him. The second man killed has been varyingly reported as a taxi driver present at the airport or another passenger. He appears to have simply become caught up in the firing. There is already huge concern over how weapons were brought into the heavily secured airport. The two suspects are believed to have entered in a taxi with their guns presumably hidden in the vehicle. The DIG Police has said that the Airport Security Force is responsible for managing airport security. This however is hardly reassuring. The dispute between agencies over responsibility cannot disguise the fact that a huge breach endangering passengers took place. A large contingent of police and Rangers has been deployed at the airport following incident. But this is rather like bolting the stable door after the horse has fled.

Questions about security at Pakistan’s airports have been raised before. Each time we will hear of inquiry and investigations. However, it does not appear anything concrete has happened to tighten the ring around airport. In a country where major incidents of terrorism have taken place and airports been targeted by militants, this laxity could lead to a far bigger tragedy. There is an obvious need to adopt a more professional approach and offer better training to personnel manning entry points and barriers. Already, there has been similar criticism about security at the New Islamabad Airport, which is located in an area still under development. Naturally, any incident at one of Pakistan’s airports would alarm the world. This could have repercussions of many kinds. The country is currently trying to promote tourism and perception of threat would keep people away. International airports, including those in the US and the UK, have already put in place extra checks on flights originating from Pakistan both to guard against illegal entry and terror suspects. It is important we take responsibility for securing our own airports and other sensitive buildings. Thousands of people pass through these buildings on a daily basis. There is simply no room for error.