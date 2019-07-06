Tory voters ‘flip-flopping’ between leadership rivals

LONDON: Several Conservative voters leaving the latest round of leadership hustings have said they are still undecided on who to back.

Some said that they are “flip-flopping” between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, with several telling PA that, whilst the former provides charisma and election-winning potential, the latter appears to have more detailed policy ideas.

One Tory member, 22-year-old Dan Reid from Newcastle, said that he had already voted for Johnson, but is now coming round to Hunt. As he left the Darlington Hippodrome, he said: “I’m ashamed to say I’ve already voted, which I don’t think that I should have done before today because I definitely like what Jeremy Hunt has got to say.

“The ballot papers are out now, and I had to vote sooner rather than later. Some people will be finding that they are voting before hearing them speak properly. I think the preconceived idea was that people would be voting for Boris instead of Jeremy Hunt, but if you do listen to them both then Hunt provides very sensible arguments - but he’s at a natural disadvantage of not being as charismatic.”

Jason Carr, 23, from nearby Durham, said that both candidates “spoke very well” and that the country would get a “solid prime minister” regardless of which way the party voted. “I keep kind of flip-flopping between the two of them depending on the issues at hand,” he told PA. “I think part of it is the policy post-Brexit on trade, infrastructure investment and that sort of thing. So, I’m just going to see what’s promised on those things and how feasible their plans are.”

He added that he felt Foreign Secretary Hunt had “outdone a lot of people’s expectations” as he was less of a household name than his counterpart. During the hustings in the North East, host Hannah Vaughan Jones asked both candidates about a BBC report on sensitive intelligence supposedly being withheld from Johnson while he was foreign secretary.

Carr said: “I don’t think it’s a useful line of questioning because neither of them can really answer it given the nature of the question. Maybe that’s a routine thing and a lot of information is withheld from foreign secretaries, but neither of them would be able to say.”

Anthony Mullen, 27, from Sunderland, said he had been a Michael Gove supporter and is still undecided, saying that Johnson gave “next to no detail” about policy but was more charismatic than Hunt.

He said: “Boris Johnson just said he was going to sort of turbo-charge the North, and you think ‘what do you mean by that?’. You kind of got the impression he’s not really been to the North very much.”

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Adele Taggart, from Durham, a supporter of Johnson, said both men’s words on plans for the North appeared to be just “warm words and platitudes” with no real substance.

Later, some party members leaving the hustings in Perth said what they heard had not changed their mind on their voting intentions - and did not think questions on his private life were relevant. Terry Earp, 72, from Ardnamurchan, said he backs Johnson, adding: “I haven’t changed my mind from what I thought.

“Boris was best tonight, for all the bluster. I don’t think the questions that came up regarding his private life were relevant to this evening.”

The decades-long Tory member said: “I don’t think it will hurt his prospects, I think it’s already been factored in.”

Calum McNairney, 23, from Glasgow - who joined the party two months ago, plans to vote for Hunt.

“I not really convinced the questions on [Boris Johnson’s] private life are relevant either,” he said. “On the basis of tonight’s performance, I think Jeremy Hunt performed better. Boris Johnson certainly has a better connection with the crowd, he has more charisma, he has a greater rapport with the crowd - but in terms of the actual substance of the questions, I’m not sure his answers are up to the same as Jeremy Hunt’s.”