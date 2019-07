Archie’s private christening event disappoints fans

Well-wishers have flocked to Windsor Castle to celebrate the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son, even though the event is taking place in private.

Some expressed disappointment that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a private chapel by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, in front of just close friends and family of Harry and Meghan.

Many details about the christening, including the names of Archie’s godparents, are not being released. Anne Daley, 63, a keen supporter of the royals for most of her life, travelled from Wales and arrived outside Windsor with her dog Camilla — who she had dressed in christening attire — at 5am on Saturday.

Daley, who also had a cake with her she had baked to mark the occasion, told PA: “We love everything about the royals. We’ve seen hands and feet, little fingers. But we’re very hurt. I pay a lot of tax for their civil duties.

“One minute they want to be royals, the next they don’t. That baby is Princess Diana’s grandson. We should be able to see the christening. They want to have their cake and eat it. A lot of people don’t like to see them hang around the fake celebrities. Forget Hollywood. They are royal. Harry wants it both ways. They’ve been ill-advised. The general public can’t work this out.”

Jon Loughrey, 64, who said he became a royal fan following the death of Diana in 1997, also expressed his disappointment. He said: “I accept that it’s a private ceremony in a private chapel, but the late Princess Diana would have wanted Prince Harry to be more with the people. We think highly of them and don’t want them to be isolated. They’re all loved and have a lovely family. We’re very proud. But we miss Harry the golden boy. I pray for them every day.”

Archie, who was born in May, will wear the handmade replica of the royal christening robe, made by the Queen’s dressmaker Angela Kelly, during the ceremony. The Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, will be used, as will water from the River Jordan.

It is believed the Queen will not be attending the christening because of a prior engagement. But other senior royals including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be present.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will also attend. The couple have once again turned to fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took their wedding photographs, to capture the moment. Allerton will take the official christening photos in Windsor Castle’s green drawing room and the pictures will be released later in the day, Buckingham Palace has said.