Johnson challenged at hustings over ‘arguably racist’ comments

LONDON: Boris Johnson pledged to create a tolerant “modern British culture” as prime minister after being challenged over his “arguably racist” comments about Muslim women.

The would-be prime minister was questioned at a hustings in Nottingham about how he could represent minority groups following his “derogratory” remarks in a newspaper column comparing veiled Muslim women to “letter boxes”.

Johnson insisted he wanted a British culture based on respect and insisted he would lead a centre-ground administration. The former foreign secretary has been dogged by questions about his views following the 2018 Daily Telegraph column on women wearing the burka.

He has also faced criticism over a 2002 article describing black people as “piccaninnies” and referring to “watermelon smiles”. At a hustings in Nottingham he was asked by a Tory member if he would be “a fitting prime minister for everyone, including minority groups” after his “derogatory and arguably racist comments in the past, for example about women wearing the burka”. Johnson said the column was “a strong, liberal defence of the right of women to wear the burka”. He added that he had been mayor of London, the “city that is the most diverse on earth”.

“What we want is a modern British culture in which we value each other, in which we respect each other and in which we - I think tolerate is too feeble a word - love each other in a Christian spirit, or a non-Christian spirit, whatever. “That should be our general approach and I think the British people get it. That’s what we should radiate from the modern Conservative Party and I think we do.”

Johnson said that the Tories should be “a party that’s committed to social justice” and protecting the environment.

“Our modern Conservative agenda is not only right for the economy, it’s deeply progressive,” he said. The latest in a series of hustings events around the country came as Mr Johnson set out plans for violent or sexual offenders to remain locked up for longer if he becomes prime minister. He said it was wrong that prisoners were routinely let out after serving just half of the sentence handed down in court. Johnson also said Theresa May had been mistaken to introduce curbs on the police’s stop and search powers, and said it was important to “change that balance back” in favour of officers by implementing reforms announced by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

But while he struck a tough tone on law and order, Johnson hinted to the Daily Mail he could grant an amnesty for long-term illegal migrants.