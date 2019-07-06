Prolonged detention harming Geelani’s health, laments APHC

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the worsening health of its chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, and said although his physical weakness is because of his old age, his continued confinement has “grossly affected his well-being”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the APHC said: “Keeping a political personality away from his routine engagements and forcibly preventing him from participating in any social, religious or family function puts a lot of stress.

“It is surprising that the mighty Indian establishment is scared of an old, frail man and feels comfortable by putting curbs on his activities,” the Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said pulling through all along his turbulent political career, Syed Ali Geelani had always been an eyesore for the opponents — “both oppressor and their paid pawns”. It said to force this “powerful voice to subjugation, first his close associates and the APHC workers have been booked in fabricated cases and put behind bars”.

When they failed to subdue his resolve, the Indian authorities “started targeting his children and grand-children through so-called investigating agencies”, it lamented.

The statement said it is only by the grace of Almighty Allah and the prayers of his well-wishers that Syed Ali Geelani faces the “oppressive onslaught so bravely and is determined to stand his ground”. “Despite his ill health he chaired an important meeting of the forum, but because of his chest infection and physical weakness, he is under strict advice of doctors and is recovering,” it added. The APHC appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the octogenarian leader.