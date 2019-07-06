FBR transfers nearly 2,000 in major reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the transfers of nearly 2,000 officials in a major reshuffle, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s frequent pledges to reform the taxman to boost economic development.

Geo News reported that the FBR has decided to transfer officers in 16 offices ranging from grades 9 to 16. According to an FBR notification issued on Saturday, the regions where changes took place were Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Other regions where transfers took place were Peshawar, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Quetta, Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Sargodha. The notification further stated that 726 officers and officials from grades 9 to 16 were transferred, while 656 officers from Lahore and 357 officers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad were transferred.

On Thursday, in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal and provincial ministers and FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Prime Minister Khan had said reforms in the FBR “are aimed at economic development of Pakistan, improving revenue collection system, and encouraging the business community”.

He said: “The government is fully aware of the reservations of the business community and a reform process is continuing in FBR to restore confidence of the business people so that all segments, including businessmen, can voluntarily become part of the economic development.”

He had also directed the government’s economic team, including the FBR chairman, to hold meetings with various commerce bodies and apprise them of the reforms in the economic and tax system in detail.

Last week, The News had reported that the government had decided to bring major changes in the overall structure of the FBR. Under the plans, the FBR’s headquarters was expected to be trimmed and the number of its members reduced. In the report, Prime Minister Khan had previously been hinting at reforming the FBR, and subsequent to that plans were to be introduced in first or second week of July. A blueprint of the ambitious reform plan was moving towards assigning certain officers on the basis of sectors instead of allowing them to deal with all kinds of cases under the jurisdiction of Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) and Regional Taxpayers Offices (RTOs).

The shape of FBR will be changed altogether as the government planned to come up with over one dozen sectors such as textile, steel, sugar, cement, real estate, jewellers, auto, retail, wholesale and others with specific structure arrangement. The FBR is shifting towards sectoral DGs and specialists under the upcoming new arrangement, a top official had said.