close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Govt to check video’s authenticity: Firdous

Top Story

 
July 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan hit back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, soon after the latter showed a purported video clip claiming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s innocence in Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Saturday, the PM’s aide said the forensic audit of the controversial video tape would be conducted to check its authenticity. Awan said it was a violation of law to record private conversation of any judge. She said the person who could be seen with the judge in the video clip was a member of the PML-N and accused in a number of criminal cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus