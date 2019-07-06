Govt to check video’s authenticity: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan hit back at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz, soon after the latter showed a purported video clip claiming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s innocence in Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Saturday, the PM’s aide said the forensic audit of the controversial video tape would be conducted to check its authenticity. Awan said it was a violation of law to record private conversation of any judge. She said the person who could be seen with the judge in the video clip was a member of the PML-N and accused in a number of criminal cases.