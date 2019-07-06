PML-N releases video clip claiming Nawaz’s innocence

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has released a video clip purportedly showing an accountability court judge allegedly admitting to a lack of evidence against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

PML-N Vice-President and Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz showed the alleged video and read out its transcript on Saturday at a press conference on Saturday. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and other senior party leaders accompanied Maryam Nawaz at the press conference.

The video purportedly shows the accountability court judge speaking to a PML-N worker and claiming he was coerced to hand down sentence against Sharif despite there being no proof of corruption against the deposed premier.

In December, the accountability court judge had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Maryam alleged the video shows the judge admitting that no evidence of embezzlement of funds in Pakistan or in Saudi Arabia was found against Hussain Nawaz Sharif. She maintained the judge had contacted PML-N worker named Nasir Butt and told him he was feeling guilty and was having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Sharif’s imprisonment.

The judge was “blackmailed” into handing down the sentence against Sharif after some people threatened they would release a private video of his, she alleged. She said the judge did not write the sentence but “was made to write” the prison sentence for the former prime minister.

She claimed the judge was under immense pressure to send the former prime minister to jail, and he had contemplated committing suicide several times. Speaking at the press conference, Maryam termed the alleged video “divine intervention” which had arrived to help her father at a time when he had given up hopes of getting justice from the courts.

She said the person who handed down the sentence had now himself admitted Sharif was wronged. She claimed the video vindicated her father and was evidence of his innocence. Before ending the press conference, the PML-N vice-president sent out a warning. “Anybody thinking of any mischief or playing any dirty games, I want to tell you. I have much bigger proof than this. There are also some names in that proof which I do not want to take. Do not force me,” she said, adding she wanted Sharif to be respectfully acquitted from the courts.