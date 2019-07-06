Thousands protest in Myanmar over toddler rape case

YANGON, Myanmar: Thousands of protesters marched in Yangon on Saturday as outrage over the rape of a two-year-old spilled onto the streets following a viral online campaign in a case that has left Myanmar society reeling.

The assault took place in May in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw but a public campaign escalated last week after the girl’s father spoke to local media, venting his anger about the inquiry’s progress.