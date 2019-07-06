close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
AFP
July 7, 2019

North Korea says released Australian student was ‘spying’

World

SEOUL: An Australian student who was released after being held in North Korea had been "spying" in the reclusive country, state media said on Saturday.

Alek Sigley, 29, disappeared around two weeks ago prompting deep concern about his fate, but was freed and flew to Japan on Thursday.

Official North Korean news agency KCNA said Sigley had admitted "he had been spying by collecting our internal information and sharing with others and repeatedly asked for our forgiveness for infringing on our sovereignty".

It said Sigley -- one of just a handful of Westerners living and studying in North Korea -- had been detained on June 25 for promoting propaganda against the country online, including on specialist website NK News, which rejected the accusations.

