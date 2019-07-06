Albanian justice on pause as judges fall victim to graft probe

TIRANA: Inside the halls of Albania’s quiet Supreme Court building, a clock on the wall has stopped.

It is an apt symbol for a tribunal that hasn’t held a hearing since May, after all but two judges were dismissed as part of a sweeping graft review that is cleaning out notoriously corrupt courts -- but also crippling Albania’s judicial system in the process.

"In 2014 there were 17 judges, in 2019 there remain only two," explains Ida Vodica, a Supreme Court spokeswoman.

One of the remaining judges, the president, is under review.

The country launched the intensive vetting process three years ago under pressure from the European Union, which the Balkan state aspires to join.

An independent body has been tasked with screening judges and prosecutors on three criteria: their assets and income, any links with Albania’s powerful organised crime groups, and their professional and ethical conduct in the past.

It’s a deep scrub of a system where lawyers have said the bulk of their work is acting as "brokers" to negotiate the size of a bribe.

But it is also leaving the country, whose government happens to be mired in a political crisis, lacking a key pillar of democracy.

So far, 140 out of 800 judges and prosecutors have been reviewed.

Out of that figure 88 have either been dismissed -- mostly for issues related to unjustified assets -- or resigned just before they were set to be scrutinised, according to a May report from the European Commission.

At a hearing before the independent commission last month Gurali Brahimllari, a judge in a criminal appeal court in Tirana, said he was "surprised" by their analysis that his assets greatly exceeded his income.

He provided paperwork to explain the imbalance. But the commission was not convinced, and he was dismissed.

It was a similar story for a prosecutor who in November failed to convince the panel that thousands of euros in income was the result of a lucky streak in sports betting.