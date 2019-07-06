close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
AFP
July 7, 2019

Russia buries navy officers killed in sub fire

World

AFP
July 7, 2019

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russia buried 14 navy officers amid tight security in Saint Petersburg on Saturday who were killed in a fire on a nuclear-powered submersible in circumstances that have not been fully revealed by the Kremlin.

The officers died in the Barents Sea on Monday, but the accident was only made public a day later.

Moscow has said the crew was studying the sea floor and that the details of the tragedy are a "state secret". But Russian media have reported that the ship was a top-secret nuclear-powered mini-submarine.

