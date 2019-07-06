Russia buries navy officers killed in sub fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT PETERSBURG: Russia buried 14 navy officers amid tight security in Saint Petersburg on Saturday who were killed in a fire on a nuclear-powered submersible in circumstances that have not been fully revealed by the Kremlin.
The officers died in the Barents Sea on Monday, but the accident was only made public a day later.
Moscow has said the crew was studying the sea floor and that the details of the tragedy are a "state secret". But Russian media have reported that the ship was a top-secret nuclear-powered mini-submarine.
