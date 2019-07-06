close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 7, 2019

PCB cricket committee meeting likely on July 23

Sports

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cricket committee is expected to be held on July 23 in Lahore, ‘The News’ learnt on Saturday.

The meeting will be chaired by PCB MD Wasim Khan and other members including former captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, director domestic cricket Haroon Rasheed and former women’s team skipper Urooj Mumtaz are also expected to attend.

According to sources, the committee will discuss the new cricket format among other aspects of domestic cricket.

The upcoming domestic season, starting in September, will be held according to the new format.

