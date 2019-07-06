Lyles becomes fourth-fastest 200m runner of all time

LAUSANNE: American Noah Lyles became the fourth-fastest man in history over 200 metres with a stunning Diamond League victory in 19.50 seconds here on Friday.

The 21-year-old was expected to face a close challenge from Andre De Grasse, but the Canadian was left trailing in third as Lyles laid down a serious marker ahead of September’s World Championships in Doha.

“Oh my God, would it be crazy if I said yes?,” said Lyles when asked if he expected to run so fast.

“The worlds — I’ve been waiting for this since 2017, for so long, but I have no pressure as I have never participated in a big championship.”

Only world-record holder Usain Bolt (19.19sec), his fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake (19.26sec) and four-time Olympic gold-medal winner Michael Johnson (19.32sec) have run quicker.

Lyles will now have the US Track and Field Championships, which run from July 25-28 in Iowa, in his sights.

“I was even disappointed that the trials are postponed until July (from June),” he added. “It makes we wait even more, and I want to show that I’m the best.”

Running in lane 7, Lyles seized a clear lead coming out of the bend and was never going to be caught in the final 100m.

Ecuador’s Alex Quinonez snatched a surprise second place from lane 8, ahead of De Grasse (19.92sec), running 19.87sec.

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered to a dominant victory in the 100 metres to confirm her return to the upper echelons of sprinting, while reigning world champion Justin Gatlin won the men’s race.

She clocked 10.74 seconds to beat European champion Dina Asher-Smith into second.

Fraser-Pryce had already impressed when finishing second at the Jamaican trials last month, managing the same time (10.73sec) as winner Elaine Thompson.

She won the 100m gold medals at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, before having to settle for bronze behind compatriot Thompson in Rio de Janeiro three years ago.