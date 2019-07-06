Park surges into lead at Thornberry Creek Classic

LOS ANGELES, California: Park Sung-hyun stormed through her second round at the Thornberry Creek Classic on Friday, with a sizzling 62 for a one-shot lead over tour rookie Yealimi Noh.

The world number one Park, who moved into the coveted top LPGA Tour ranking spot on Monday, rolled in four straight birdies beginning at the par-four sixth and then repeated the feat on the other side with four straight, beginning at the par-five 13th.

She shot a bogey free round to reach a 17-under 127 total at the halfway stage of the LPGA Tour event in Oneida, Wisconsin.

“I made four birdies in a row twice today. I honestly didn’t know,” Park said. “When I was eight under today, I thought I was seven under.”

Park, 25, is fresh off a win at the NW Arkansas Championship that vaulted her back into the top spot. It was her second win of the season.

Noh, who is making her pro debut at this tournament, capped her second round on Friday with a six-foot birdie on the par-five ninth.

Noh shot a 63 in her opening round on Thursday. She turned down a scholarship offer from a US college and instead turned pro. This is her third LPGA event after competing in the other two as an amateur.

Noh played in the last group Friday with 20-year-old amateur Presley Cornelius, who stumbled to a 31-over-par 103 in the second round and missed the cut by 60 shots.

Cornelius, who got in on a sponsor’s exemption, shot a 96 on Thursday and finished at 55-over par, a whopping 72 strokes back of leader Park.

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn had a 64 and was two shots behind Park.

Jutanugarn said she expects to see a lot of birdies on the weekend.

“Actually, I feel like it’s really tough for me because I felt like every hole, everybody have the chance to make birdie,” she said.

American’s Mina Harigae and Tiffany Joh are tied for fourth at 14 under after shooting 63 and 66 respectively.

First round leader Liu Yu (69) and her Chinese compatriot Feng Shanshan (67) are one stroke back in a tie for sixth at 13 under.