Shaheen made the difference, says BD captain

LONDON: When Bangladesh took the field against Pakistan at Lord’s on Friday, they were fancying their chances of once again beating their higher-rated opponents – this time at a bigger stage.

Last September, Bangladesh knocked Pakistan out of the contention for the Asia Cup title with an impressive win in Abu Dhabi.

They were brimming with confidence ahead of the Lord’s clash.

The Tigers were confident even after Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam enabled Pakistan to post 315-9 on a slow, tricky wicket.

But a 19-year-old changed everything as he ripped through Bangladesh’s strong batting line-up to lead Pakistan to an emphatic 94-run triumph.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took 6-35 – the best figures by a Pakistani player at a World Cup – to floor Bangladesh in what was the last World Cup match for both teams.

“He (Shaheen) bowled very well and was the difference between the two teams,” said Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh’s captain.

Mashrafe said the young Shaheen bowled with a lot of confidence at Lord’s.

“He looked really sharp today. He has been bowling fast but he was faster today. His cutter was really working today,” said Mashrafe, who finished the World Cup with just two wickets.