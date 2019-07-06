End of the dream

The dream of millions of Pakistanis that their national cricket team would make it to the World Cup semi finals, and perhaps even lift the cup in a repetition of the glory of 1992, died on Friday. The team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs, and did so with some outstanding displays of talent along the way. Young Shaheen Afridi claimed a magical six for 35 in a spell of left arm pace bowling which offered a reminder of the world’s best and Babar Azam fell just four runs cup of what would have been his second hundred in the World Cup. On the whole, out of the nine matches it played, Pakistan won five and lost three while one was washed out.

Even now, with the contest over for Pakistan, though the coming games will be exciting to watch in cricketing terms, there is much talk of what could have been. India, and especially M S Dhoni, are being criticised for what many see as a deliberate lack of effort to defeat England. The washout against Sri Lanka is being blamed for a point lost. But all sports depend on luck, and the world of professional sports is cutthroat and no team can depend on another to help it make the grade.

Pakistan on the whole played about their level of ability. A team which lacks true star quality in terms of individuals produced during this World Cup potential stars of the future and showed that when they play as a team, they can indeed defeat the best. But of course in the end, there is no magic. We need to accept that England, Australia, India and possibly New Zealand – though there are reservations on this one – are all stronger teams than Pakistan. But, in any sport, much depends on the day, the moment, even the second. Things did not work out for Pakistan – and statements by the captain that they would score 500 runs or more to defeat Bangladesh and gain a semi-final place through the mathematical permutations that could in extraordinary circumstances allow this simply did not make sense. Defeat must always be accepted gracefully, and with an eye on the future. Pakistan has shown it has many reasons to be hopeful for the days ahead. It came close and with its exit the hopes pinned to cricket for many in the country have faded away. But there is always tomorrow, and we hope that the Pakistan cricket think tank sits and seriously reviews what needs to be done to make the team stronger.