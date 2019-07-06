Climate disruption

Unless urgent action is taken, devastation could strike the world due to climate change. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told a two-day climate meeting in Abu Dhabi recently that in fact destruction is being caused each week due to climate disruption and the failure to check it. He has warned that the rate of change is outpacing predictions made even by the globe’s top scientists. Essentially for people living around the earth, this means floods, drought, wildfires, super storms and heatwaves. Pakistan has recently faced a heatwave of its own with temperatures climbing up to 47 degrees Centigrade or more in southern Punjab and Sindh. This has also created havoc, according to mango growers, with the mango crop for 2019. The Mango Research Institute in Sultan has warned that mango production would fall by at least 30 percent this year and possibly up to 50 percent largely as a result of high temperatures too early in the year. This is terrible news for growers, with mango one of the country’s major exports. Pakistan is the second largest exporter of mangoes after India.

The meeting in Abu Dhabi was intended to discuss proposals to protect the climate and persuade world leaders to act with urgency. It has pointed out that some decision-makers have still failed to realise the risks. The proposals at the meeting will be submitted to a summit in New York. The UN chief has also hoped that the Paris Climate Change Agreement, effective in 2016, could help cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming. Climate change is an issue for which the world must act collectively. Its impact at the local level in places around the world is already causing immense harm. There is evidence of this on every continent. Countries need to work individually and in cooperation with each other to raise awareness and work out viable action plans.

Pakistan is one of the nations predicted to suffer the worst from global warming. We have already seen the impact of this with 2,000 dying in Karachi in 2015 due to a heatwave. Melting glaciers in the north add huge flood risks and have already resulted in the creation of artificial lakes such as the one at Attabad. Elsewhere, the melting polar ice caps threatened the ecosystem and life on earth, whether in animal or human form. This is not a problem which can be ignored. We need to build knowledge and opinion to save our planet before it is too late.